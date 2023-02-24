Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee dons a white bikini for bachelorette as she parties with her girl-gang; WATCH

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles owing to her glamorous pictures. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she will soon tie the knot with her fiance Chirag Batliwalla, who is in Merchant Navy. Currently, the actress is having a gala time as she is enjoying her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. Recently, she shared a video from her fun bash and we just can’t take our eyes off it. Krishna Mukherjee looks sizzling as she enjoys her bachelorette

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna shared a glimpse from her bachelorette bash. In the video, we can see the bride along with her tribe partying by the beachside and donning gorgeous outfits. Krishna looked super-hot in a white bikini as she wore a 'bride-to-be' sash and a tiara. On the other hand, her bride tribe was decked up in black bikinis, and they looked stunning. They were also seen donning 'bride tribe' sashes. Sharing the video, Krishna wrote ‘Cheers to Love, Laughter and Happily ever after.’ Here’s the video

About Krishna Mukherjee Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

