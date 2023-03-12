Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee looks radiant in a white and yellow lehenga for her Haldi ceremony; WATCH

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the telly world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Chirag Batliwalla on March 13. The actress had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. Well, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the bride-to-be looked gorgeous for her Haldi ceremony.

Krishna Mukherjee radiates glow in her Haldi ceremony

Krishna looked gorgeous on her Mehendi ceremony as she donned a green embellished lehenga. Now, her Haldi videos have surfaced online and the actress was radiating glow as she wore a white lehenga with a yellow dupatta. Her floral jewellery looked absolutely gorgeous with her outfit. In a video, the bride and groom were seen dancing their heart out. Moreover, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza, Arjit Taneja and more were seen enjoying the Tomatino fun with each other.

Check out the video here

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee looks gorgeous for her Mehendi ceremony; Aly Goni, Jasmin dance with joy