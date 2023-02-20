Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee shares glimpses of her fun Bachelorette party in Thailand; Watch

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles owing to her glamorous pictures. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she will soon tie the knot with her fiance Chirag Batliwalla, who is in Merchant Navy.

Ahead of her wedding, the bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee is having a blast with her girlfriends Shireen Mirza and others in Thailand as she celebrates her Bachelorette there. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been constantly sharing photos and videos of her vacation on her social media accounts. Today, the actress gave a glimpse of her boat ride in which she is seen dressed in a pink dress and looks beautiful as she enjoys herself with her friends. Sharing this clip, the actress captioned, "Hopeless romantic."

Watch the video here-

Krishna also shared her photo in a black plunging neckline dress and looks stunning hot as she posed for the cameras.

Take a look at her PICS here-

In a chat with Etimes earlier, Krishna revealed how she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. Her friends from the industry such as Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, and others marked their presence on Krishna's special day.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.