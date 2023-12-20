Bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh dedicates song for Akshay Mhatre; friends reach Vadodara for wedding

Ishqbaaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 2 actress Shrenu Parikh is all set to take the plunge and get married to actor Akshay Mhatre. The couple kicked off their wedding festivities a day ago with a mehndi ceremony and now, Shrenu, Akshay, and their families have reached Vadodara for the big day.

After reaching the location of the wedding, the families came together for a celebration wherein the friends and family danced and celebrated the union of love birds Shrenu Parikh and Akshay. Amidst the function, Shrenu dedicated a song to Akshay.

Shrenu Parikh sings for Akshay Mhatre

Amidst the celebration that happened yesterday, Shrenu dedicated a beautiful song for Akshay Mhatre while both families rejoiced to see the love between the couple. Shrenu sang the popular couple song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye. Fiance Akshay clapped and motivated his bride-to-be as she sang the track beautifully.

Have a look at the video below

Shrenu and Akshay color-coordinated their outfits for the celebration. The Maitree actress wore a sky-blue peach lehnga-choli while the Piya Albela actor peach traditional outfit with sky-blue embroidery, complementing Parikh's outfit. The duo looked immersed in love in the dreamy pictures.

Surbhi Chandna and other friends reach Vadodara for the wedding

Surbhi Chandna shared her special friend Karan Sharma's Instagram story wherein it was mentioned that they're all set to reach Vadodara for the big day. Karan mentioned being excited to burn the dance floor. Surbhi and Shrenu reshared the story.

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna's Instagram story

Shrenu Parikh's Mehndi

On 19th December 2023, Shrenu shared a glimpse from her mehndi ceremony wherein the actress rocked a green outfit and floral jewelry. She looked ethereal in the pictures as she posed flaunting her mehndi design. One could easily spot the beautifully designed 'SA' with Heena on Shrenu's hand.

The highlight of the mehndi function was Shrenu's mother having her face sketched as a mehndi design.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and soon their onscreen romance transmitted offscreen. The couple is set to get married on 21st December.

