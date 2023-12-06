Bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh shares glimpses of sangeet preparations with fiance Akshay Mhatre

On November 6, Shrenu Parikh took to social media to announce her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. The countdown has begun and the actress is making the most of this phase with her loved ones by her side. Today, she shared glimpses of her sangeet preparations on social media. Take a look at her posts here.

Shrenu Parikh’s sangeet preparations

Yesterday, Shrenu Parikh uploaded posts on her social media story with the background track, Naachde Ne Sare from the movie, Baar Baar Dekho. The post shows Shrenu’s soon-to-be husband, television actor Akshay Mhatre dancing with others. The post is captioned, “Wedding shenanigans.”

Kenil Sanghvi, who is a renowned choreographer and has worked on Nach Baliye 3, and other popular dance-based reality shows, and also choreographed the moves on television dramas is choreographing Shrenu Parikh’s sangeet performance. The post that Shrenu Parikh shared shows him too.

Shrenu Parikh’s next post, which is reshared from the choreographer’s profile shows the soon-to-be-married lovebirds together with the choreographer.

For the unversed, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are supposed to get married by the end of this year. They had their roka ceremony in March this year. The couple met on the sets of the television drama Ghar Ek Mandir.

Recently, Parikh also posted pictures and videos from her bachelorette party with her girl gang. She had a gala time with Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and other bridesmaids. The beautiful bride-to-be wore a black and blue ombre mini dress for her bachelorette.

About Shrenu Parikh’s work life

Shrenu Parikh is a well-known name in the television industry. After making her debut in 2010 with the serial, Zindagi Ka Har Rang…Gulaal, the actress has worked in several shows, including, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon- Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Ishqbaaaz, and Ghar Ek Mandir, among others.

The actress was last seen as the lead in the drama Maitree which went off air just a few months back.