Surbhi Chandna will soon tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Karan R Sharma. The two have kept their relationship under wraps for almost 13 years until recently they announced their wedding date. Since then, the couple has started preparing for their marriage ceremony. Lately, the actress is always set up for her bachelorette party.

Surbhi Chandna to enjoy with her BFFs

Surbhi Chandna is close to her co-actors of the show Ishqbaaz. Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna reflect major BFF goals and are often seen enjoying together. Well, this time, they are all set to surround themselves with fun vibes as Surbhi is geared up for her bachelorette party.

Giving a glimpse of the celebrations, the bride-to-be shared a snap on Instagram story flaunting the decorations. She wrote, "@shrenuparikhofficial @deramansi @bhoomika412 girls making it sooo special and full of surprises." Mansi Srivastava treated fans with a short video wherein Surbhi looked happy and surprised at the decorations. In another clip, the soon-to-be-married actress is also seen wearing a sash having written 'Bride to be.'

Have a look at the pictures:

Surbhi Chandna's roka ceremony

After dating for nearly thirteen years, Surbhi and Karan have decided to take the plunge. The wedding festivities of their marriage are set to take place on the 1st and 2nd of March 2024 at Jaipur. Recently, the actress surprised fans by sharing a beautiful video from her roka ceremony that they performed in September last year. The couple looked dreamy in the video while enjoying the traditional Roka ritual.

Besides the beautiful frames, Surbhi wrote, "September is such a Special month for both of us. Both our birthdays fall in the same month and we are just two days apart. We decided it would be even more special if we did our ROKA in September. The idea was to have a ROKA*TION (roka + vacation) spread over 3 Days in Goa, and boy we had so much fun with the Sharmas and Chandnas and blessings from above. Sealed it finally after 13 years on 18.09.2023."

