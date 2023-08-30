Can you guess Disha Parmar's go-to international daily soap? Hint: It's classic and much discussed

Disha Parmar is one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry. The actress enjoys an immense fan following in the telly world because of her acting prowess. From making her debut in the role of Pankhuri in the television series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyaar to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, she has established herself as a talented actress. Fans of the actress eagerly wait for every scoop into her life. And what we are going to reveal now will excite a lot of fans, Disha Parmar is a Friends fan. Yes, you read that right.

Disha Parmar's favorite go-to international series

In a delightful revelation, the popular actress shared a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life that left fans beaming with joy. Recognized for her stellar performances on screen, Disha Parmar took to social media to provide undeniable proof of her profound love for the iconic TV show, Friends. Yesterday, the actress posted a picture that instantly sent waves of excitement through her fan base. The photograph featured her screen where a scene of Friends can be seen. It features Joey and Ross. With a simple yet impactful heart emoji as the caption, she conveyed her adoration for the show that has captured hearts across generations. From the mere timing of her story upload, it was evident that the actress was indulging in a binge-watching session during the late hours of the night.

Check out Disha Parmar's post here:

The camaraderie of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe has undoubtedly woven a special place in the hearts of millions worldwide. Disha Parmar's affinity for the show has not only resonated with her fans but also showcased the universal appeal of Friends that continues to transcend time and culture.

For those unversed, the actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Rahul Vaidya. Her fans are eagerly awaiting the actress to step into this next chapter of life. Recently, the parents-to-be hosted a baby shower which was attended by their friends and family. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress looked gorgeous in a lavender off-shoulder dress.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Disha Parmar, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, and others celebrate with their siblings