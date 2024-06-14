Can you guess how young Avika Gor was when she played role of a bahu in Sasural Simar Ka? Find out

Avika Gor is a prominent actress in the entertainment world. The diva gained immense popularity after playing the role of Anandi in the hit show, Balika Vadhu. Post her stint in Balika Vadhu, Avika quickly gained the opportunity to play the parallel lead in Sasural Simar Ka. Although Avika was quite young but her impressive acting mettle gained her wide appericitaion.

Recently, while talking to Hauterrfly, Avika Gor revealed the age when she essayed the role of a bahu (daughter-in-law) in Sasural Simar Ka.

Avika Gor talks about difference between Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka:

Avika was asked if the Balika Vadhu makers restricted her from cutting her hair and nails to maintain the continuity of her look. Replying to this, the actress revealed, "No, in Balika Vadhu, I had to plaits and simple look. I remember when I was shortlisted and the look test happened, me and my mom were sad as we wanted open hair, a glam look, and makeup but there was nothing. Because of that, I had to cut my nails also because it was not needed in the show itself."

Avika then expressed that her wish to have a glam look was fulfilled while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. She shared that she fulfilled her wish of getting a glam look in Sasural Simar Ka. Avika even mentioned that she got highlights in her hair while shooting for the show.

What was Avika Gor's age while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka?

When asked about her age when she shot Sasural Simar Ka, the actress revealed, "I was 13 years old. I was still in 7th or 8th standard."

Speaking about Sasural Simar Ka, the show starred Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Avika essayed the role of Roli and starred opposite Manish Raisinghan who played Siddhant Bharadwaj.

More about Avika Gor's professional life:

Avika Gor stepped into the South film industry and gained immense popularity there. In 2013, she made her debut in the Telugu film world by being a part of Uyyala Jampala. Avika went on to star in successful films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Care of Footpath 2, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Raju Gari Gadhi 3, and Net. She also made her Kazakhstani debut with the film I Go To School.

