Can you guess THIS female actor currently playing lead in one of the top TV shows?

Pinkvilla is dedicated to keeping its ardent readers/viewers engaged with our unique and read-worthy articles and features. Today again, we are super excited to present an interesting discovery. Although it may be challenging to guess the actress in this picture, we would like to drop a hunch about it. The actress in the above photo is playing the lead role in one of the top-rated shows

Did you manage to guess? Were you able to guess? If you are still having trouble finding the correct answer, let us give you another hint.

Find out the name of the actress:

The show in which this actress plays the lead character is set to take a leap soon. Despite this change, the talented star will continue to be a part of this successful soap opera. Were you able to find the answer? Without further ado, we will disclose the answer for you. The gorgeous actress in the above image is none other than Bhavika Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Yes!

The below picture of Bhavika Sharma was shared by the actress in 2016. Here, the actress looks young and also pretty in a floral printed dress. While Bhavika is riding high on success now, the actress has stayed in touch with her fans and followers since a young age and continues to do so.

Advertisement

Take a look at Bhavika Sharma's PIC from 2016 here-

Here's another PIC of the actress in the same outfit:

It is quite evident that Bhavika Sharma has had a charm and aspiration to become an actress. Her stylish pictures and fashion sense are enough to prove this statement.

About Bhavika Sharma's professional life:

Bhavika Sharma has emerged to be one of the most famous and most loved actresses in the telly industry. She began her acting career at a tender age and continued to achieve success. It was 2015 when Bhavika acted in her first show, Parvarrish - Season 2, and was seen in a lead role. In this show, she shared screen space with Gautami Kapoor, Sangeeta Ghosh, and more. She played Gautami Kapoor's onscreen daughter in the show.

Later, she starred in shows such as Jiji Maa and played a brief part in Ye Ishq Nahin Aasaan. However, her stint in Maddam Sir gained her widespread recognition. In this show, she played Constable Santosh Sharma and won hearts with her performance. But Bhavika became a household name and gained massive fame after being roped in to play the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in 2022.

Advertisement

More about Bhavika Sharma's current show:

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika Sharma essays the role of Savi Chavan and stars opposite Shakti Arora. The show also features Sumit Singh as a parallel lead. Ever since Bhavika started playing the role of Savi Chavan, she has been gaining appreciation from the audience and critics. Speaking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show is set to take a leap. While Bhavika continues to play her role, Shakti and Sumit's journey will end soon.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma-Ayesha Singh's alleged cold war and more; 5 times show made headlines