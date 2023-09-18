Can you guess which food Abhishek Malhan craves when he is away from home?

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan enjoys immense popularity owing to her social media presence and his vlogs. His fanbase doubled after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although he didn't lift the winning trophy, he ended up as the first runner-up of the show. After coming out of the house, back-to-back projects are keeping him busy. The YouTuber is traveling a lot for his work and has to stay away from home. Recently, in a vlog on his mother's channel, he shared the food he was craving the most while being away from home.

Abhishek Malhan craves THIS food item

Abhishek Malhan recently returned from Sri Lanka after watching the Asia Cup matches there. He was in Mumbai briefly for a couple of meetings and to catch up with Manisha Rani. In the most recent vlog of his mother, Dimple Malhan, he shared that he was in Mumbai to work on a project. However, he missed having Chhola Bhatura while he was there. The video shows him waking up at 7 in the morning, getting freshened up, and asking his manager if he can get Chhola Bhature anywhere. He asks, "Kya mujhe Chhole Bhature mil sakta hain khane ko?" He touches his belly hearing a yes from his manager. But as he mentions that Abhishek can get it for lunch, he makes a crying face lets out a groan, and says, "Oooh, breakfast! I want Chhole Bhature. (makes crying noise)"

Check out a screenshot of Abhishek Malhan pretending to cry for Chhole Bhature:

Abhishek Malhan's work after Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan collaborated with iya Shankar for their music video, Judaiyaan recently. The song is sung and penned by Tanveer Evan, and Rajat Nagpal composed the music. It received a positive response from fans of the two social media sensations. For the unversed, while Abhishek Malhan ended up as the first runner-up, Jiya Shankar's journey was cut short before the Grand Finale. The two had a great bond and fans continue trending #AbhiYa on social media.

The YouTuber also has other interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. A few days back he shared that he wants to give his fans all the love back and this is why he is taking up so much work.

