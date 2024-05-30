Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is once again making headlines owing to his personal life. On May 27, news about Munawar's personal life surfaced on the internet and surprised many. As per the reports, the stand-up comedian has again given marriage a second chance and tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a professional makeup artist.

As soon as this news was out on social media, fans were intrigued to learn more about Munawar Faruqui's ladylove and their love story. But do you know how the couple met and who introduced them?

Did Hina Khan introduce Munawar Faruqui to his second wife?

According to a Times Now report, popular actress and Munawar Faruqui's close friend Hina Khan introduced him to his second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. Yes! As per the portal's sources, Hina Khan sent Mehzabeen to Munawar for his makeup two months ago for an event. This is how they met for the first time at the event.

Several reports claim that Hina Khan was also one of the guests who attended the wedding ceremony of the Bigg Boss 17 winner on May 26, 2024, in Mumbai. Hina also posted a picture with the song Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai on her Instagram story. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui share a strong friendship. They developed a bond while filming their music video, Halki Halki Si.

Everything about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage:

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with only 100 guests in attendance, 50 from each side of the bride and groom's families. On the same day of their wedding, the couple hosted their wedding reception at the ITC Maratha Ballroom in Mumbai. The guests were not allowed to bring their phones to the premises of the wedding.

Despite reports of his marriage circulating, Munawar has remained tight-lipped and has not yet announced this good news on social media.

For the uninformed, Mehzabeen Coatwala is a well-known celebrity makeup artist and has worked with prominent faces in the showbiz industry. She even worked with Dhanashree Verma while the latter was in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Pinkvilla's confirmed sources have informed that Mehzabeen is a divorcee and a mother to a 10-year-old daughter. Similarly, Munawar also has a son Mikael from his first marriage.

On May 29, Munawar Faruqui wished his son Mikael on his birthday. When the stand-up comedian dropped a picture with his son on his Instagram story, a wedding ring can be seen on his right hand. While Munawar has not announced the news, it looks like he indirectly confirmed his second marriage.

ALSO READ: Did Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui just confirm marriage news by flaunting his wedding ring?