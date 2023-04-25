Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave of Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame shares how he held onto life

Vibhu Raghave, the television actor known for playing Saurav, Aneri Vajani's brother in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, shared on social media last year that he has been diagnosed with stage-4 of a rare, aggressive type of Colon cancer. His fans and friends, including former co-stars Mohsin Khan, Zain Imam, Mohit Malik, and other industry friends wished the actor a speedy recovery. Not just this, some also took the initiative to raise funds for his treatment. It’s been more than a year now. Read on to find out how the actor is doing now.

Vibhu’s source of strength

Vibhu’s friends have been super supportive since the beginning of his battle with cancer. They often share inspirational quotes with their friend and share posts to make people aware. One group of friends are also actively raising funds for Vibhu’s treatment. Talking about his friends, Vibhu shared, “My main core group is Simple Kaul, Additi Malik, Mohit Malik, Saumya Tandon, Abbas Rizvi, Manini Mishra, and Tuhinaa Vohra. Normally what happens is that when someone has cancer, even close family members and family get tired after some time and stop supporting them. A lot of people get emotionally and physically exhausted taking care of a cancer patient.”

Getting emotional, Vibhu further adds, “My friends are god’s blessings and are just not ready to give up on me. And it is their positive energy that has made me so strong during this whole journey of cancer. When they are not ready to give up, then how can I?”

Update on Vibhu’s disease

On being asked about the status of his disease, Vibhu said, “So in terms of treatment, I am still technically at stage four. We need colon surgery to get out of this. But since the liver is heavily involved, we cannot proceed with the surgery unless the liver completely gets cancer free. So, as of now, my liver is in the colon and liver.” After a year of chemotherapy, the actor is now also considering other alternative medications like homoeopathy and Ayurveda.

‘I’m not scared of dying anymore’

Cancer has impacted Vibhu’s life in many ways. The actor shared that the deadly disease has made him fearless and now he is not scared of dying anymore. Vibhu also said, “I am also less scared of things which I was usually otherwise. It has also made me very clear about the basic of life like good health, loving people around me and a goal to chase.”

