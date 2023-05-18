Cannes 2023: Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary excited to make her debut

The Internet is abuzz with the news of Indian celebrities turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Several Bollywood celebrities are making their debut this year. Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta have already walked the red carpet and now everyone is waiting for Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur. While it is not unusual for Bollywood celebs to walk the red carpet at Cannes, this year Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Chaudhary will mark her Cannes debut!

Sapna Choudhary makes her Cannes debut

The actress and dancer Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11 along with Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, and Vikas Gupta, among others. This year is going to be special for India as Sapna Choudhary is the first regional celebrity to be walking the red carpet at the prestigious event. Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and celebrated film festivals in the world which brings together filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors, and critics from all over the world. In the world of cinema, this annual festival is one of the biggest events in the world. It combines glitzy glamorous red carpet appearances, screening of films, networking, and award ceremonies.

Sapna Choudhary to walk the red carpet on May 18

Sharing her excitement about her debut at Cannes, Sapna said, "I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud." She will walk the red carpet on May 18.

Earlier, Sapna's Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019. In 2022, Telly actress Helly Shah marked her debut at the event. She attended the event for the poster reveal of her film, Kaya Palat. Helly Shah is popular for her roles in TV serials Swaragini, Devanshi, Ishq Mera Sufiyana, among others.