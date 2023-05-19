Cannes 2023: Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary makes heads turn in heavily embellished outfit; PICS

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is currently the talk of the town, and several Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar have graced the event this year. Cannes 2023 has kickstarted on a glamourous note and our celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward and making India proud by flaunting their extravagant looks at the prestigious event. Along with others, Bigg Boss 11 fame and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary also made her debut at this gala event.

Sapna Choudhary's look at Cannes:

Sapna Choudhary became the first regional celebrity from India to be walking the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. A few hours ago, Sapna took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps from her memorable day. She shared a candid few pictures from the Cannes 2023 red carpet and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her appearance. Sapna is seen wearing a heavily embellished pastel pink contemporary co-ord look. Her hair is tied into a sleek bun, and she has opted for minimal accessories with her elegant attire.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Sharing these jaw-dropping pictures, Sapna Choudhary captioned, "Debut at Cannes’2023 Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Also, I am absolutely thrilled to have walked the red carpet in collaboration with @airfrance."

As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends took to Sapna Choudhary's comment section and praised her. Hina Khan, who was with Sapna in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 11, also commented on Sapna's pictures. Hina wrote, "Sapnaaaaaaaa so so proud of u." She dropped another comment and wrote, "Muuuuuuuah (heart emoticon)."

Sapna Choudhary on her Cannes debut:

Sharing her excitement about her debut at Cannes, Sapna said, "I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud."

For the uninformed, Sapna Choudhary walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary excited to make her debut