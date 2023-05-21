Cannes 2023: Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary's second red carpet look is all about glam; PICS

Cannes 2023 kickstarted on a glamourous note and our celebrities had put their best fashion foot forward and made India proud by flaunting their extravagant looks at the prestigious event. Along with others, Bigg Boss 11 fame and Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary also made her debut at this gala event. For the uninformed, Sapna Choudhary made her debut on the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

Sapna Choudhary's second look at Cannes 2023:

A few hours ago, Sapna Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures of her second look from the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Like her previous look, this time also Sapna aced her fashion game as she walked the red carpet in a sequined glamorous white outfit. Her knee-length attire had feathery details and Sapna donned a hooded train with her dress that elevates her entire look.

The Bigg Boss 11 fame went for minimal accessories and wore pearl studded earrings. Sapna completed her look by wearing shining silver heels which looked magnificent. She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Sharing these snaps, Sapna wrote, "Here’s the second look of Red Carpet! “Moments that will last a lifetime." As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends took to Sapna Choudhary's comment section and praised her look.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Sapna Choudhary on her Cannes debut:

Sharing her excitement about her debut at Cannes, Sapna said, "I'm very grateful and really looking forward to walk the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival. It feels like I'm going to represent my culture and roots on this international platform. I'm highly excited and hope I make everyone proud."

About Cannes 2023:

Along with Sapna, Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar have also graced the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year and are making heads turn with their stunning look. Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Aman Gupta and his wife Priya Daggar also made their debut at Cannes this year.



