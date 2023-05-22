Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy is excited to make her debut, says 'I can't wait to showcase my unique style'

Popular actress Mouni Roy has been climbing the success ladder, and it seems like there is no looking back. From beginning her journey as a Television actress to starring in a blockbuster like Brahmastra, the talented star has always proved her versatility and continues to do so. Mouni has now added another feather to her hat. The diva is all set to make her debut on the big red carpet of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Yes, Mouni is now the latest Indian celebrity who will make her Cannes debut this year.

Mouni Roy expresses her excitement about Cannes debut:

Sharing her excitement with ANI, Mouni Roy shared, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor." Further, the Brahmastra actress shared she is grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase her unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.

About Cannes 2023:

The 76th Cannes Film Festival has seen numerous Indian celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward and making India proud by flaunting their extravagant looks. Indian celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar have also graced the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year and are making heads turn with their stunning look. Bigg Boss 11 fame-Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary and Shark Tank India judge-entrepreneur Aman Gupta and his wife Priya Daggar also made their debut at Cannes this year.

Mouni Roy's professional life:

Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Also, she has achieved another milestone in her professional life as she is all set to spread her magic on the big screens. Mouni Roy was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer blockbuster 'Brahmastra' and essayed the role of Junoon in the film.

