Cannes 2023: Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta becomes first Indian entrepreneur to walk the red carpet

Aman Gupta is one of the most popular entrepreneurs who is the co-founder of one of the most popular electronics brands in the country. He is the co-founder and CMO of boAt, and came into more limelight after judging India's most unique show Shark Tank India. He was seen as a judge or shark in both the season of the reality show Shark Tank India. The show offered a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business idea to the judges or 'sharks' and persuade them to invest funds in their ideas. Recently, the entrepreneur achieved a historic feat as he became the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the Cannes red carpet.

Aman Gupta's THIS IS IT moment on red carpet

The entrepreneur took to his social media to express his excitement of walking on the red carpet at Cannes. He walked with his wife, Priya Dagar by his side. He penned a long caption along with a series of photos and videos from the event. The caption reads, "THIS IS IT. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. 🇮🇳 Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life. Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN, so CAN you."

Take a look at Aman Gupta's post here:

For the event, Aman chose a black bandhgala suit, while his wife wore a silver and blue embellished gown. Netizens commented on his dressing sense and how he represented the Indian culture in the bandhgala suit. Reacting to the post, Aman's fellow shark Namita Thapar wrote, "So proud of you, both of you are looking abs amazing!"

