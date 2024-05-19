Cannes Film Festival, known to be one of the prestigious events in the entertainment industry, happens every year with prominent celebrities from around the world making their stylish appearance. The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which kickstarted on May 14, 2024, saw the attendance of several Indian Influencers too.

Among the many popular celebrities and influencers, one social media sensation who stole the spotlight on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival was Nancy Tyagi. Since she shared her stunning photos from the red carpet, netizens have been showing her a lot of love for her amazing look. But do you know who Nancy Tyagi is?

Who is Nancy Tyagi?

Born in Baranwa, Uttar Pradesh, Nancy Tyagi is a popular social media influencer who rose to fame owing to her interesting reels. Nancy is a fashion designer/stylist who makes ostentatiously designer outfits from scratch within budget. So far, Nancy has recreated the looks of various actresses like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and so on.

From picking out the fabric to stitching it to make the attire, Nancy works on the outfit all alone and has received appreciation for the perfection. In her videos, the social media star takes the netizens along as she searches for fabric in shops around Delhi, stitches the pieces in front of the camera, and finally reveals the final look.

Due to her hard work and dedication, she has gained 1 million followers on Instagram. The young influencer has attended several events and received recognition for her art and hard work.

Nancy Tyagi's outfit from Cannes 2024:

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Nancy wore an exquisite ruffle strapless pink gown and grabbed eyeballs as she walked the red carpet. The giant gown came with a long ruffle train and was embellished at the bust. She sported matching gloves with her outfit elevating the entire look and exudes princess vibes.

While celebrities wear top-notch designers to shine at the prestigious film festival, Nancy shone brightly in self-made attire. She chose the 1,000-meter fabric to stitch her ravishing gown weighing over 20 kg. Nancy took a month to make her gorgeous outfit and it was worth the time!

Nancy was blooming with joy as she delivered the perfect shots in her outfit. She has surely set new boundaries for budding designers and influencers in India.

Sharing her candid and proud moments from the red carpet of Cannes, Nancy shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighed over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Cannes Film Festival 2024 which began on May 14, will draw its curtains on May 25.

