Cannes Film Festival 2024: Shantanu Maheshwari elated to attend the event; 'Wanted to be there for work'

Shantanu Maheshwari attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 for his movie Love in Vietnam and expressed his thoughts on being on an international platform.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on May 23, 2024 | 02:29 PM IST | 2.7K
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari (PC: Shantanu's Instagram)

Shantanu Maheshwari is not leaving any stone unturned to make the country super proud. After representing India on International platforms like World Of Dance and America's Got Talent, the Gangubai actor walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 for his movie Love In Vietnam.

Recently, the Dil Dosti Dance actor shared his thoughts on attending the prestigious event and representing the country yet again on an international level.

Shantanu Maheshwari on attending Cannes Film Festival 2024

Shantanu Maheshwari said, "It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I’m here for the poster launch of my film, 'Love in Vietnam,' which feels great. I had this thing that if I ever attended Cannes, I wanted to be there for my work, and that’s how it happened.  I hope that someday my movie premieres here and we win some awards. One thing I have learned being here is to never say never!" 

Take a look at the poster of Love in Vietnam shared by Shantanu Maheshwari:

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the poster of his upcoming movie and wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!"

Advertisement

More about Love in Vietnam

Love in Vietnam will also feature actress Avneet Kaur in the lead role. She too shared the poster of the show and made her Cannes debut. Along with Avneet and Shantanu, actress Khan Gan will also feature in the project.

The movie is Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur, co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari debut to launch poster of first international film

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui, a BMM graduate with a specialization in Journalism, boasts an impressive and diverse career spanning

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles