Shantanu Maheshwari is not leaving any stone unturned to make the country super proud. After representing India on International platforms like World Of Dance and America's Got Talent, the Gangubai actor walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 for his movie Love In Vietnam.

Recently, the Dil Dosti Dance actor shared his thoughts on attending the prestigious event and representing the country yet again on an international level.

Shantanu Maheshwari on attending Cannes Film Festival 2024

Shantanu Maheshwari said, "It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I’m here for the poster launch of my film, 'Love in Vietnam,' which feels great. I had this thing that if I ever attended Cannes, I wanted to be there for my work, and that’s how it happened. I hope that someday my movie premieres here and we win some awards. One thing I have learned being here is to never say never!"

Take a look at the poster of Love in Vietnam shared by Shantanu Maheshwari:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the poster of his upcoming movie and wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!"

Advertisement

More about Love in Vietnam

Love in Vietnam will also feature actress Avneet Kaur in the lead role. She too shared the poster of the show and made her Cannes debut. Along with Avneet and Shantanu, actress Khan Gan will also feature in the project.

The movie is Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur, co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari debut to launch poster of first international film