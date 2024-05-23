Cannes Film Festival 2024: Shantanu Maheshwari elated to attend the event; 'Wanted to be there for work'
Shantanu Maheshwari attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 for his movie Love in Vietnam and expressed his thoughts on being on an international platform.
Shantanu Maheshwari is not leaving any stone unturned to make the country super proud. After representing India on International platforms like World Of Dance and America's Got Talent, the Gangubai actor walked the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024 for his movie Love In Vietnam.
Recently, the Dil Dosti Dance actor shared his thoughts on attending the prestigious event and representing the country yet again on an international level.
Shantanu Maheshwari on attending Cannes Film Festival 2024
Shantanu Maheshwari said, "It feels amazing. I never thought I would get a chance to witness this festival. I am loving every bit of it. The best part is that I’m here for the poster launch of my film, 'Love in Vietnam,' which feels great. I had this thing that if I ever attended Cannes, I wanted to be there for my work, and that’s how it happened. I hope that someday my movie premieres here and we win some awards. One thing I have learned being here is to never say never!"
Take a look at the poster of Love in Vietnam shared by Shantanu Maheshwari:
Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared the poster of his upcoming movie and wrote, "Thrilled to unveil the first look of our film #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! I’m excited to finally be able to share this, our groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration!"
More about Love in Vietnam
Love in Vietnam will also feature actress Avneet Kaur in the lead role. She too shared the poster of the show and made her Cannes debut. Along with Avneet and Shantanu, actress Khan Gan will also feature in the project.
The movie is Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, and Abhishek Ankur, co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills, and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma.
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari debut to launch poster of first international film