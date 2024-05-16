The much-anticipated film festival is here! The prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 14 with numerous prominent personalities across the world marking their presence. Celebrities gathered at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès for the Cannes Film Festival 2024 to celebrate cinema. Among them, several renowned personalities from India are also gracing the red carpet this year.

One of the notable figures making her debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival is Namita Thapar. Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the sharks from the Shark Tank India reality show, made her debut at the film festival this year.

Namita Thapar expresses joy about her debut:

While interacting with Brut India on the red carpet of Cannes 2024, Namita Thapar expressed her excitement about being a part of this gala film festival. The entrepreneur mentioned how entrepreneurs have also been given this opportunity to be present at this grand film festival.

Namita said, "Typically you associate Cannes only with film stars or people from the movie industry. Getting entrepreneurs here shows that we can be multi-dimensional. We can do really well in business and ace in fashion as well. In a way breaking some stereotypes."

While talking to the portal, Namita described her gorgeous past green off-shoulder corset gown that has a long trail attached. She shared her excitement about wearing a pastel green color as she had never worn this color before. Namita quipped, "I just hope I manage this long trail. Pray I don't trip over the red carpet."

Sharing her excitement about attending Cannes, the Shark Tank India fame mentioned that she feels "wonderful" to be a part of the prestigious film festival. Namita added, "There's fashion, movies, music, it's just brilliant being here, enjoying it."

On May 14, several A-listers from the movie industry such as Greta Gerwig, Meryl Streep, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, and a few more walked the red carpet. Apart from them, the first Indian celebrity to be spotted at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani. Deepti made heads turn at the global event in a gorgeous orange gown. Cannes Film Festival 2024 will draw its curtains on May 25.

Entreprenuers at Cannes:

For the uninformed, Namita Thapar isn't the first shark from Shark Tank India to grace the Cannes Film Festival. Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 along with his wife, Piya. Aman became the first Indian entrepreneur to grace this prestigious event and he proudly represented India at the global gathering.

