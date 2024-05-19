Cannes Film Festival 2024 had many Indian celebrities walking the prestigious red carpet, making the country super proud. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and Kiara Advani among others walked the red carpet from the entertainment industry. One celebrity to walk the Cannes red carpet was Nancy Tyagi, who is a fashion influencer. Tyagi has impressed many with the skills to design unique outfits. As she attended the international event, television bahus appreciated her look and struggle story.

Ankita Lokhande, Shweta Tiwari, and Mansi Srivastava root for Nancy Tyagi

Sharing Nancy's glimpses from the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Woah... hands down to the real talent. Incredible job, @nancytyagi_, you truly have made us proud on the international level. The way you have designed it and carried is really commendable.. God bless you."

Ishqbaaaz actress Mansi Srivastava shared Nancy's pictures and wrote, "You go girl.. What a fab debut @nancytyagi_."

Take a look at Mansi Srivastava's appreciation post for Nancy Tyagi:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Bigg Boss fame Shweta Tiwari also appreciated Tyagi's talent as she wrote, "Power of a Desi girl! Sir Uncha Kar diya humara @nancytyagi_."

Nancy Tyagi on Cannes Film Festival 2024

On the international platform, Nancy wore a self-designed outfit made of frills and beautiful embellishments. She kept the make-up and accessories minimal which gathered all the attention to the outfit. The outfit was made in 1000-meter fabric and required a month of hard work to make. In a few interviews, Nancy mentioned that she never even dreamt of walking the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

The other influencers to attend the event were Karishma Singh, Niharika NM, and Aastha Sharma among others. The Shark Tank India's popular entrepreneur Namita Thapar also graced the event.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Deepti Sadhwani makes her debut at 77th edition of film festival