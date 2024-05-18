The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has officially started, and the internet is currently flooding with the stylish appearances of the celebrities who have gathered at the gala to celebrate cinema. Several Indian personalities have turned heads at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Be it Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar or Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Deepti Sadhwani, the prestigious event has witnessed a couple of television personalities walk the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Helly Shah shared throwback pictures from her Cannes 2022 debut as she walked down memory lane. The actress also opened up about her experience of being present at the event.

Helly Shah revisits her Cannes 2022 day

Today (May 18), Helly Shah dropped a series of pictures from her Cannes 2022 debut. Dressed in a stylish green gown adorned with dazzling embellishments, the television actress looked no less than a fairy. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, adding sensuality to her sparkly look. Her dewy makeup and neatly tied-up bun aced up the sophistication quotient.

In one of the pictures, Helly is seen busy on her phone. Further, apart from the green gown look, Swaragini fame posted a picture of herself looking confident in a beige-colored outfit. Reminiscing about her moments at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress wrote, "This day, 2022 What a FUN day it was My gallery made me revisit that beautiful day #cannes2022 18.05.22." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Have a look at the post:

Surprisingly, Helly Shah had her fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is known to be a Cannes constant. The former met the Bollywood diva at the gala and also had a candid interaction with the latter's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Fans reaction on Helly Shah's post

After the young television actress posted her Cannes throwback pictures, it turned out to be an absolute treat for her fans. In the comment box, one of her admirers wrote, "The most memorable Day was when you made your country proud." Another comment read, "Take me back to this day and this trip." Shah's actress friend Tanya Sharma also reacted and penned, "Beauty."

For the uninitiated, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress attended the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. Falling in the genre of dark thriller, the movie is helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. It also features Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan in significant roles.

TV celebs who have graced the Cannes Film Festival so far

While a bevy of Bollywood celebrities have already made their stunning appearances at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival, several television personalities have also marked their stylish presences over the years. Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes 2019 and looked stunning. Kashmera Shah, Gautam Gulati, and Avika Gor also walked the red carpet, making the television fraternity proud. Further, some other names on the list are Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar.

About Helly Shah's work in the industry

In 2010, Helly made her acting debut with Zindagi Ka Har Rang Gulaal and went on to shows like Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi. However, the actress achieved a major breakthrough in her career after she signed the dotted lines to play the character of Swara in Swaragini. Later, she portrayed Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi. Her popularity reached new heights owing to her performance in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, opposite Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Cannes THROWBACK: When Helly Shah had her 'fangirl moment' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; PICS