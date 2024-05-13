The 77th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival will begin on May 15, inviting prominent celebrities from all over the world to celebrate cinema. Like every other year, the festival will be a star-studded event, with A-listers gracing the gala in style. Since the highly awaited film festival is just around the corner, let us revisit the moment when Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Expressing his heartfelt emotions on the achievement, the successful entrepreneur took to his social media and extended gratitude to the Almighty. Here's what he shared.

Aman Gupta and his wife at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Co-founder and CMO of wearable brand boAt and Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with his wife, Piya. He became the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the red carpet at Cannes and proudly represented India at the global event.

It was indeed a proud moment for Aman and his wife. The Shark Tank India judge took to social media and dropped a couple of photos, referring to it as a 'surreal' experience. He wrote, "THIS IS IT. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. 🇮🇳 Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don't even know what God has in store for you."

Aman Gupta added, "I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life. Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN , so CAN you."

Have a look at his post here:

In a separate post, Aman's wife shared a few snapshots from their Cannes diaries. Piya Gupta gave a peek into their special moment when the couple met American actor Michael Douglas.

Check out the pictures here:

For the unversed, the Cannes De Festival 2024 is poised to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The screenings of numerous films will be held during this time period.

