Cannes Film Festival is knocking on the doors, and the 77th edition of the star-studded event will bring together iconic filmmakers and celebrities across the world to celebrate cinema. Apart from the international stars marking their stylish appearance at the festival, the event witnesses numerous Indian artists walking the red carpet. While a bevy of Bollywood celebrities have already made their stunning appearances, television personalities have also made their presence known at the festival.

Often referred to as arguably cinema's biggest recognition platform in the world, the Cannes Film Festival has witnessed renowned television personalities leaving a mark over the years. From Hina Khan to Kashmera Shah, the list has definitely got big names!

1. Hina Khan

Undeniably, Hina Khan made the television fraternity proud, and how! After winning hearts with her acting prowess in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress crafted a special place in her fans' hearts owing to her flawless and stylish appearances at several events. However, her debut at Cannes 2019 was absolutely stunning! She walked the red carpet and was on cloud nine as she attended the event to launch her debut Bollywood movie, Lines.

In 2022, Hina Khan appeared on the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, her second time attending the event. The television actress served perfect looks one after the other. She was at the 75th edition of the event for the poster launch of her film, Country Of Blind.

2. Aman Gupta

Co-founder and CMO of boAt company, Aman Gupta made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with his wife Priya. The Shark Tank India judge became the first Indian entrepreneur to walk the dance red carpet and expressed feeling proud upon representing India at the global event. Taking to social media, Aman referred it to as 'surreal' experience.

Dropping a couple of photos from the event, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, "This is it. Proud to be the first Entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Sometimes you dream and they come true. Sometimes you don’t even know what God has in store for you. I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you, God. Thank you Life. Had always seen Aishwarya Rai or other celebs here at the Red Carpet. But never knew I would get this opportunity too. If I CAN, so CAN you."

3. Gautam Gulati

Be it his stint on Bigg Boss or his role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Gautam Gulati is known to have emerged as a household name. It was a proud moment when the actor was seen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2014. The Bigg Boss 8 winner had featured in Rakesh Mehta's short film titled Darpok, which received the privilege to be screened at the festival's short film corner. Gautam walked the red carpet wearing a tuxedo, and it was indeed a proud moment for the television industry!

4. Kashmera Shah

Wife of popular comedian Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah became one of the Indian celebrities who attended the Cannes Film Festival. In 2019, she made her debut at the event and posed in a blue pleated dress featuring silver embroidery.

Sharing her experience about the same, Kahsmera took to Instagram and wrote, "Had my debut at the 72 nd Cannes Film Festival yesterday where I attended the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion followed by a Q&A of speakers which included myself." She further added, "I am super proud to be a part of this esteemed panel and I am super proud that I will show them the first look of my film in the evening."

5. Avika Gor

Avika Gor has come a long way since her debut in Balika Vadhu, and the television actress stunned everyone with her Cannes debut. She appeared at the 69th Cannes International Film Festival in a blue one-shoulder floor-length gown. Her co-actor from Sasural Simar Ka, Manish Raisinghani, accompanied her to the event. The duo walked the red carpet as the trailer and poster of their short film Ankahee Baatein were unveiled at the gala.

In 2017, the duo again attended the Cannes Film Festival and opted for coordinated outfits. They walked the red carpet as their short film, I, Me, Myself, was screened at the gala.

6. Helly Shah

Helly Shah, who gained immense recognition with her role in Swaragini, sprinkled stardust on the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Her sparkly look at the gala was high on drama and glamor. The small screen diva made several heads turn in her direction as she arrived at the red carpet. During the extravaganza, Helly had a fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Swaragini fame was at the event to unveil the poster of her first film, Kaya Palat.

