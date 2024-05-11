Known as one of the world's most prestigious international film festivals, the Festival de Cannes witnesses eminent personalities worldwide gracing the event. Celebrities gather, amping up the fashion quotient, and the Cannes Film Festival offers moviegoers a smorgasbord of world-class cinema. Since the 77th edition is around the corner, let us revisit when television actor Helly Shah had her fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In 2022, Helly Shah made her debut appearance at Cannes, and during the magnificent festival, she got to meet the Ponniyin Selvan actress.

Helly Shah's special post with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes constant, Helly Shah's debut at Cannes 2022 grabbed many eyeballs. The young television actress dazzled in her glamorous outfit and walked the red carpet confidently. As her film, Kaya Palat's poster, was all set to be unveiled at the star-studded event, her excitement knew no bounds.

Meanwhile, Helly took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mentioned having a fan girl moment with the actress at Cannes 2022. Dropping the snapshots, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame wrote, "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Have a look at the post here:

Advertisement

The first picture shows the duo posing together while marking their stylish appearances on the red carpet. Helly shared a picture from an after-party in Cannes, too. Another frame shows her standing alongside Aishwarya and her little daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

For the uninitiated, Helly Shah is popular for shows like Swaragini—Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

About Cannes Film Festival 2024

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is all set to take place from May 14 to May 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. During this period, the screening of different films will take place, and on May 25, the winners of the competition section will be announced. Interestingly, All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, is the first Indian film in 30 years to have been selected to compete at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: After Vikas Khanna, Sanjyot Keer to become 2nd Indian Chef to walk the red carpet