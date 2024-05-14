The 2024 Cannes Film Festival begins on May 14. The 77th edition of Festival De Cannes will see many celebrities in attendance at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Over the years, many Indian celebrities have marked their attendance on the prestigious red carpet.

As the preparations are in full swing for actors to turn up in their fashionable best, we take a look back at Kashmera Shah’s debut at Cannes 2019.

Kashmera Shah made her Cannes debut in 2019

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She was there to launch the trailer of her directorial debut, Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron. In one of her old posts from her visit to Cannes, she wrote in the caption, “My first year at #cannes2019 Surprisingly never came as an actor but have come as a director. I did not bring my film to Cannes... my film got me to Cannes @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @keembit_ #krushnaabhishek”

Check out Kashmera Shah's post below:

Talking about Kashmera's outfit, she wore a blue pleated long gown with silver embroidery on it. Expressing her excitement about her visit, she uploaded a photo of her posing and wrote that she attended the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion followed by a Q&A of speakers. The actress was among the speakers. "I am super proud to be a part of this esteemed panel and I am super proud that I will show them the first look of my film in the evening. Excited for the whole team," stated the Bigg Boss contestant. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out Kashmera Shah's look at Cannes 2019 here:

For those who are unaware, 2019 was a significant year for the television industry. Besides Kashmera Shah, Yes Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan also made her debut on the prestigious red carpet. She was at the 75th edition of the event for the poster launch of her film, Country Of Blind. In 2022, Helly Shah made her debut and last year, Shark Aman Gupta made his debut along with his wife.

ALSO READ: Cannes THROWBACK: When Helly Shah had her 'fangirl moment' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; PICS