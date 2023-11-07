‘Can’t wait to see ur little angel’: Arjun Bijlani shares PICS from reunion with Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Actor Arjun Bijlani shared delightful moments with parents-to-be, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The old friends reunited for a fun evening and the photos captured this joyful encounter. The actor uploaded two adorable photos posing with the expecting couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Fans loved the reunion and dropped lovely comments on the post.

Arjun Bijlani's reunion with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik

In the first photo, Arjun Bijlani is seen pointing towards Rubina Dilaik's baby bump, showcasing his excitement about the impending arrival of their little one. The second photo, even more endearing, shows Arjun pulling Rubina's cheeks as she makes a playful face. Abhinav Shukla, the doting husband, is also a part of these heartwarming photos as he hugs them from behind.

Check out Arjun Bijlani's post here

The post was captioned, "God bless you guys !! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 .. the best phase of life !! Can’t wait to see ur little angel !! #jaimatadi #ganpatibappamorya." This affectionate message from Arjun Bijlani signifies the strong bond of friendship he shares with the expecting couple.

Rubina Dilaik also commented on the photos, writing, "Tumne Sabse Goofy pic daali" (You've posted the goofiest picture). Fans loved this light-hearted banter between friends.

Fans dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. One sure wrote, "Why r u soo sweet Arjun?" Some users also wrote how Arjun Bijlani seems to be friends with the entire industry.

Arjun Bijlani also dropped a glimpse of Abhinav Shukla preparing burgers for him. He shared the post in his story and wrote, "Burger on its way."

Check out Arjun Bijlani's story here

Rubina and Abhinav, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year after much speculation among fans. The couple, known for their love for adventure and travel, have been excitedly sharing their journey to parenthood on social media.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 6, 2023: Anurag Dobhal accuses Tehelka of physical violence, Week 4 nominations and more