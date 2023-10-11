Celebrating Karan Kundrra's Birthday: A peek into his fairytale love story with Tejasswi Prakash

It is Karan Kundrra's birthday today and the actor is spending some quality time with lady love Tejasswi Prakash. The duo is out of town and has taken off from the hustle and bustle of the city to ring in Kundrra's birthday. Tejasswi and Karan shared glimpses from their vacation and they're having a great time with each other, traveling, and relishing delicious food. The couple is also popularly known as #TejRan, a culmination of both their names, coined by their fans. As Karan turns a year older, let's have a look at Karan and Tejasswi's fascinating love story.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met at Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza's quiz show. The duo shared their different opinions on various questions. However, they began to know each other in Bigg Boss 15. The duo participated in the show together and grew fond of each other in a few week's time. Karan and Tejasswi's common friend Akasa Singh also tried to get the duo talking about their feelings. Karan was the one to admit about the feelings first. He had told Akasa that Tejasswi will be a hard nut to crack. However, in no time, the sparks between the two were evident and they got together in the show.

Have a look at Karan Kundrra's mushy post with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash

Allegations inside Bigg Boss 15 house

While Tejasswi and Karan subtly confessed their feelings to each other, they were spotted together talking about almost everything under the sun. The duo became each others' support system in the madhouse. They faced many allegations from the co-contestants of the house as they accused them of faking love to get screen space. Their love was called as a strategic move to survive in the game. However, the couple stood strong against all the allegations and faced the test of time. In one of the instances, host Salman Khan opined that Karan and Tejasswi's relationship would not sustain after a few months. The couple proved a lot of people wrong and have been going strong and steady for two years.

Karan Kundrra has been a hands-on boyfriend

While Tejasswi expressed being possessive and not liking Karan's closeness with co-contestant Shamita Shetty, Karan too proved on multiple occasions that he is a protective boyfriend. The actress was always hounded by media outside her apartment in Mumbai. Karan had firmly asked the paparazzi to not gather around her house as it was unsafe. When Tejasswi bought a new house in Goa, people assumed that Karan was the co-owner of the house. However, he clarified and gave the due credit to Tejasswi and congratulated her for buying the house all by herself.

