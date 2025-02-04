Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam gets into verbal spat with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘Mein thuk ke nahi chatungi’

Celebrity MasterChef aired on television screens last week, featuring popular celebrities of the television industry. Besides showing their culinary skills, the show has grabbed the limelight for the drama they create. A recent promo hints at a heated exchange between Tejasswi Prakash and Archana Gautam.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins with the celebrity contestants arriving at a five-star hotel where they have to prepare dishes. It seems they have to take the challenges of the day as partners, and nobody chose Archana Gautam. Farah Khan questions, “Archana, tereko kisine choose nahi kiya?”

The Bigg Boss 16 fame replies, “Insult feel hota hain, pata hain.” Then, she interacts with Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh. Later, as Tejasswi Prakash dons her apron and prepares to embark on the challenge, she tells Archana, “Tumhe unhone bhi select kiya nahi tha.”

Watch the promo below:

The latter’s response shocks everyone as she says, “Mein thuk ke nahhi chatungi Tejasswi.” The judges stare in silence and the Naagin fame tries to explain, “I understand that…” But Archana interrupts her, “Samjhi tum?” Prakash retorts, “No, stop!”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Khana se zyada toh mahaul garam ho gaya hai. Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”

Earlier, during a team task, Archana Gautam was paired with Usha Nadkarni. However, they didn’t get along well and had constant fights.

Celebrity MasterChef premiered last week and is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.

The show features an exciting lineup: Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

