Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam reveals being rejected for MasterChef India 1; Rajiv Adatia says he'll 'cook up a storm'

This New Year, get ready for a feast of entertainment as Sony Entertainment Television launches its exciting new reality show, Celebrity MasterChef – Ab Unn Sabki Seeti Bajegi! The show promises a mix of glamour and culinary skills as your favorite celebrities don aprons and chef hats to compete for the coveted title of Celebrity MasterChef.

Among the contestants are reality TV sensation Archana Gautam and entrepreneur-turned-socialite Rajiv Adatia. Both stars bring unique stories, flavors, and determination to the table, making this season even more thrilling. Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, known for her fiery persona, is stepping into the kitchen with a heartfelt mission: to honor her father’s legacy.

Gautam’s father, who was a cook in the army, passed down his love for cooking and the value of hard work. Sharing her journey, Archana recalled her disappointment when she was rejected from the first season of MasterChef India. But now, she is thrilled to be part of this special celebrity edition. “It’s not just about winning a title. It’s about proving that rejection is not the end—it’s a new beginning,” she said.

Rajiv Adatia, on the other hand, is ready to shatter stereotypes and show a side of himself few have seen. Born and raised in London, Rajiv’s early life was shaped by challenges, including supporting his widowed mother. These hardships fueled his love for experimenting with unique dishes, like chocolate samosas and cauliflower pizzas.

A self-proclaimed MasterChef superfan, Rajiv shared his excitement, saying, “MasterChef didn't choose me, I manifested it for myself. I am such a huge follower of this series internationally and in India. I'm going to cook up a storm in this kitchen, showing viewers a side of mine that is lesser known to the world.”

“I've been cooking since I was quite young, and I love experimenting with flavour combinations that are eccentric but once made, can blow your mind,” added Adatia.

The judges of the Celebrity MasterChef include Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. Other contestants who will be part of the show include Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant. The date of the show's premiere has not been revealed by the makers yet.

