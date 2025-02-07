Celebrity MasterChef: Ayesha Jhulka calls her wildcard entry to show ‘a fresh chapter', says 'I can't wait to…'
Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka will be seen as the first wildcard entrant of Celebrity MasterChef. Read on to know her thoughts on entering the show.
Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka is stepping into a new role—not on the big screen, but in the high-pressure kitchen of Celebrity MasterChef. The popular cooking reality show, hosted by Farah Khan with chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, is getting even more intense with her surprise wildcard entry.
Ayesha Jhulka, known for her iconic roles in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Khiladi, is making a comeback to television. But this time, instead of acting, she’ll be battling it out with other celebrities in a culinary showdown. Will she be able to bring the same charm and skill to the kitchen as she did to the silver screen?
Excited about her new journey on Celebrity MasterChef, Ayesha shared, "Cooking has been a part of my life since childhood, and I love experimenting with flavors. Celebrity MasterChef is a whole new challenge, and I can't wait to compete alongside such talented contestants under the guidance of our amazing judges. This is a fresh chapter, and I’m eager to see where it takes me!"
Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered last week, features Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna.
With Ayesha Jhulka’s entry, this is the first wildcard contestant on the show. Also, the show will see the first black apron challenge of this season. This will decide the fate of the contestants, and after the challenge, one celebrity contestant will be eliminated.
It is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV. Recently, Chef Kunal Kapur appeared as a guest on the show.
