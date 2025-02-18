Celebrity MasterChef contestant Dipika Kakar’s mother gets emotional after receiving THIS gift from Shoaib Ibrahim

Popular celebrity couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently shared good news with their fans; the actor has bought a new flat for his wife, Dipika’s mother. They shared the news in Shoaib’s latest vlog. With this purchase, Dipika’s mother would live in the same building as theirs.

At the start of the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen signing the paperwork for the apartment. Later, he sat down with Dipika Kakar to share the news. He asked the actress to reveal it, but she insisted he should. The actor shared that he had purchased the flat where his parents had been living as a tenant before.

"We want to share something special. I've bought the house where Ammi used to live on rent. Now, it officially belongs to Dipika’s mom," Shoaib said. He also mentioned that their entire family is settled in the same building and has no plans to move. “We are all living in the same place, just in different apartments, and we love the sense of togetherness it brings,” he added.

Dipika also mentioned that she wants their son, Ruhan, to grow up with all the family members together. “Us hisab se ye bohot sahi hain humare liye, (This situation is right for us),” added Kakar. The actress, who is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef, patted her husband’s back and said, “Thank you, I’m so proud of you.”

In the later part of the vlog, as Dipika gave the papers of the new flat to her mother, the latter got emotional. She expressed how her daughter has got so much love and respect from Shoaib and his family. Shoaib’s mother, sister, and other family members come forward to hug and console her.

Meanwhile, talking about Dipika Kakar, she is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef. This marks her return to the television screen after a long hiatus and embracing motherhood.