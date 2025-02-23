Celebrity MasterChef: Dipika Kakar confirms quitting show; reveals reason behind her sudden decision

Dipika Kakar who enjoys immense popularity among viewers took a sudden exit from cooking show Celebrity MasterChef. Several reports have been buzzing around stating that she left due to health reasons. To address the buzz, Kakar took to her YouTube channel and clarified why she had to leave.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress begins her blog by saying that she has important news to share with her viewers. “Yes, unfortunately, my MasterChef’s journey has ended. In fact, many of you have noticed that I was absent from last week’s festival special episode. That’s when my shoulder problem got worse.”

“Us din mein pohonchi shoot ke liye, Dheere dheere kaam karte karte pain itna badh gaya, the production people had to take me to the hospital. Hospital mein ECG, X-ray sab huya, butt kuh clear nahi tha and pain subside nahi ho raha tha, isliye mein wo episode ka hissa nahi ban payi,” stated Dipika Kakar.

(That day, I reached the shoot, and while working slowly, the pain increased so much that the production team had to take me to the hospital. At the hospital, they did an ECG, X-ray, and everything, but nothing was clear, and the pain wasn’t subsiding. That’s why I couldn’t be a part of that episode.)

Then she went to her doctor who prescribed her antibiotics. After taking the medicines for a week, the pain subsided. But as soon as she returned to the sets to shoot for the wall challenge, the pain started again. “Despite the pain, I completed the day’s shoot and rushed to the doctor at night,” added Kakar.

Talking about the diagnosis, she shared that she suffered an injury in her left arm which gets triggered by rigorous activities. The doctor advised to keep her arm in a sling. Dipika mentioned that the decision to quit the cooking reality show was difficult for her, but she had to do it as she couldn’t give her best in the show.

Talking about Dipika Kakar’s career, Celebrity MasterChef marked her return to the television screens after a long hiatus and embracing motherhood. From 2011 to 2017, she portrayed Simar Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka, which made her a household name. Besides television serials, she has also participated in reality shows, including Nach Baliye 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, and Bigg Boss 12. Kakar emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.