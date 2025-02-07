Celebrity MasterChef: Dipika Kakar gets injured; Shoaib Ibrahim shares her health update; 'We did MRI, CT Scan and...'

Celeb couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been one of the favorite duos of the telly industry. At present, Dipika is currently seen on the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. However, while shooting for the show, Dipika suffered an injury and fractured her hand. Shoaib explained that her hand was fractured as in the past; there must have been some injury that got triggered due to extensive physical activity.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a vlog on his YouTube channel after a gap of a few days. In the vlog, the actor expressed how everything was going well, but Dipika has been unfortunately injured. The actress can be seen sitting patiently as her hand is fractured. Shoaib explained that they visited the doctor when she suffered pain in her hand, and the doctor told them that it is a normal pain.

The actor revealed they went to the doctor again when Dipika returned home crying due to the pain. Dipika Kakar shared, "When I inhale, the pain is extreme, and that is the reason my condition was bad that day."

Sharing her health update, Shoaib revealed, "We did the MRI and CT Scan and the doctor told us that Dipika must have had some injury in the past and that has been triggered due to too much physical activity. The doctor hasn't told her to keep her hand still, and she can't work, but instead, the doctor has said that she can work, but she has to keep her hand still as much as possible."

Advertisement

Shoaib shared that the doctor advised Dipika that she could remove the fracture belt while cooking in Celebrity MasterChef and put it again after cooking. The actor shared that he feels that there must be an evil eye as the show and Dipika has been doing well on the show.

For the uninformed, Dipika Kakar made her return to Television after almost four years through Celebrity MasterChef. The cooking reality show has been garnering immense love. On the show, Dipika has impressed the judges with her culinary skills and is receiving love from her fans.