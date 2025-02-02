Celebrity MasterChef: Dipika Kakar wins first immunity pin; Nikki Tamboli breaks down for THIS reason

Celebrity MasterChef has started, and the audience can already resonate with the contestants facing the high pressure of the contest. Bringing an exciting battle of cooking skills, the show features well-known television personalities such as Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, and others. In the latest episode, the contenders were challenged to prepare a dish that belonged to chef Vikas Khanna's creation. The race was no ordinary one, as it was for gaining the immunity pin.

For the immunity pin challenge, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia. Dipika Kakar and Gaurav Khanna competed against each other. They were given 2 hours and asked to recreate Vikas Khanna's signature dish called Brahmand. From preparation to presentation, the dish was no less than a difficult challenge for them.

Dipika was heard saying, "Mujhe kuchh samjh mein nahi aa raha hai ki kuchh hoga ya shayad aaj main ek khali plate judges ke saamne leke jaaungi (I don't know if something will happen or if I will take an empty plate to the judges today)." On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli got teary-eyed, saying that she lost her confidence after she failed to prepare the dish the way it should have been done.

After an intense two hours, the judges finally began the meticulous process of tasting each contestant's culinary creations. Among all the celebrity chefs, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, and Dipika Kakar stood out, delighting the judges with their replication of Vikas' dish and exceptional cooking skills.

Farah praised the Sasural Simar Ka actress by mentioning that her recreation of Brahmand stands closest to the OG dessert. After careful review and discussions, the esteemed judges came to a decision. They declare Dipika Kakar the winner of the challenge, recognizing her hard work, talent, and creativity in the kitchen.

For the unversed, Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 8 PM.

