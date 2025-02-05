Celebrity MasterChef: Does Rajiv Adatia think Farah Khan is ‘biased’? Contestant reacts ‘I may not have the same…’
On Celebrity MasterChef, Rajiv Adatia recently received warnings from Farah Khan over his cooking skills. Read on to know his thoughts about it.
One of the most anticipated shows Celebrity MasterChef has taken the spotlight as stars trade their glamorous lifestyles for the aprons and chefs hat in the kitchen. Hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan along with renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the show promises intense competition as celebrities battle for the coveted title.
One of the contestants, Rajiv Adatia, recently shared his thoughts on the feedback he received from Farah Khan. Despite having no prior cooking experience, Rajiv is giving his best in the competition. However, he feels that Farah’s judgment might be slightly biased.
“As someone with no prior experience in cooking, I did everything I could to make my dish as good as possible. I may not have the same expertise as some of the others, but I gave it my all,” Rajiv said. He added, “I understand that Farah's feedback is meant to be constructive, and I appreciate her guidance, but I’m here to compete and win. I believe in my abilities and want to prove that hard work and dedication can overcome any lack of experience.”
Adatia, who has appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, received stern warnings from Farah Khan on several occasions. In one of the recent episodes, Khan questioned him about how he plated his dish while it was still in the pan. While Rajiv assured her that it wouldn’t happen again, the filmmaker stated that they could not give him chances.
The show features an exciting lineup: Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.
Celebrity MasterChef premiered last week and is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.
