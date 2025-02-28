Celebrity MasterChef Eviction: Will Archana Gautam get eliminated in black apron challenge? Find out

Celebrity MasterChef has kept audiences hooked. While the cooking reality show continues to entertain, the four contestants recently participated in a tough challenge. A few contestants were safe, whereas four celebs - Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna and Archana Gautam were in danger in the black apron challenge. After the challenge, Archana Gautam's dish gets a negative review from all the judges, but she also gets a superpower.

In the black apron challenge, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna and Archana Gautam were asked to prepare a particular dish. Archana got fermentation as a process, and she decided to make a burger and had to make brioche bread, a chicken patty, gherkins, and pickle for the same. She prepared the dough and kept it aside to rest for a whole night. The next day, the four contestants arrive to prepare for the challenge.

While making the dishes for the elimination round, the four participants face unexpected challenges. Ranveer Brar arrives and gives negative feedback to Archana's mayonnaise. The judges then taste the dishes made by the participants, and while tasting Archana's dish, Vikas Khanna explains that her brioche bread wasn't made properly. Brar compliments Archana for taking care of the details but tells her that, as instructed, the dish was not fermented.

After tasting everyone's dish, the judges announce their decision and mention that Archana Gautam has been evicted from Celebrity MasterChef. After learning about her elimination, Archana expresses her gratitude for learning many things on the show. Usha Nadkarni breaks down as Archana gets evicted.

However, before leaving, Archana Gautam gets a superpower from the judges. The judges give a letter to Archana, and after reading it, she jumps with joy and then breaks down. The judges then announced that there would be no eviction this week in Celebrity MasterChef.

At present, the contestants in Celebrity MasterChef are Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Kabita Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia.