Celebrity MasterChef: Farah Khan calls Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam ‘soul sisters’ after this coincidence
Celebrity MasterChef takes an unexpected turn as Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam share a surprising coincidence that leaves everyone stunned.
Celebrity MasterChef is keeping viewers hooked with the unusual side of popular celebrities. The viewers enjoy seeing their favorite actors donning the aprons to take on cooking challenges. In one of the recent episodes, an unusual incident occurs when Archana Gautam and Nikki Tamboli co-incidentally cook the same dish. It leaves the judges also surprised.
The Celebrity MasterChef clip begins with Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam presenting their dishes together. Farah Khan, along with the other judges, does a countdown before lifting the lid of the dishes when Ranveer Brar asks Nikki Tamboli if her dish will match Archana Gautam’s. She replies, “5%.” However, when they lift the lids, they find two identical dishes– pasta with garlic bread.
Check out the Celebrity MasterChef clip below:
Archana Gautam loses her mind and exclaims, “Ekdam same to same. Mein sapna toh nahi dekh raha hu? (Was I dreaming?)” She screams in joy and hugs Nikki.
The judges, who are equally shocked, express surprise, and Farah Khan remarks, “Waah, mere Bunty aur Babli. I think you all are soul sisters.” They taste the dish, and Ranveer Brar asks if they have made it before. They say no. Ranveer exclaims, “What the hell happened here?”
After tasting the dish, Vikas Khanna tells them, “The dish tastes outstanding!” Both of them clap in joy.
The Celebrity MasterChef clip is uploaded with the caption, “Guess we will be singing Hey Soul Sisters throughout this scene! Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV.”
On the other hand, this week, contestants also welcomed a new wild card on Celebrity Masterchef—actress Ayesha Jhulka. With Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar’s elimination, the other contestants left in the show are Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, and Ayesha. Other wild card contestants are expected to join the show soon.
