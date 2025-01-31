Celebrity MasterChef: Gaurav Khanna recalls struggling days after fight with Nikki Tamboli; ‘People laughed…’

Celebrity MasterChef has begun and already left the audience impressed with the drama as well as the pressure of high-stakes contests. The latest episode witnessed Gaurav Khanna and Nikki Tamboli engaged in an argument as tension escalated as they argued over whose dish the judges would taste. In a further segment, the Anupamaa actor recalled his struggling days and recounted stepping into the acting industry after studying management.

Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna were paired up together to form a team and were asked to present one of their dishes before the judges (Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna). The challenge led the tension to sink in as Nikki wanted her dish to be presented while Gaurav insisted that the food he prepared should be submitted. Eventually, their discussion turned into a major fight.

Amidst the brewing conflict, Farah Khan stepped in and asked them not to give up. To this, both of them said, "Exactly." The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 also remarked, "Tum copy hi karte raho mera, kyu dala mujhe iske saath (You keep copying me, why did you all keep me with him?)." Later, Gaurav went to the judges with his dish and Nikki sacrificed her dish.

Eventually, judges praised him, and the food turned out to be tasty, making Gaurav and Nikki remain in the race for the immunity pin. When Chef Brar asked the actor how he convinced the former Bigg Boss contestant, Khanna said that he was confident. 'I have learned that self-confidence is very important," told Gaurav to Ranveer Brar.

Vikas Khanna also appreciated the actor's skills and mentioned how one should not judge a book by its cover. The Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam actor explained that he was confident about his dish as he had tasted it. Recalling his struggle days, he added, "I have always lived my life like this. I was in corporate, and I became an actor. People used to laugh that I became an actor after studying for an MBA."

Lastly, he expressed gratitude for surviving in the industry for about 18 years and highlighted doing 20 shows on television. Gaurav Khanna stated, "I am a go-getter and if I have confidence, I won't leave it."

For the unversed, Celebrity MasterChef airs every Monday to Friday at 8 PM on SONY TV.