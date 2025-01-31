Celebrity MasterChef: Here’s how much Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar, and others earn per week

The cooking reality show featuring TV stars, Celebrity MasterChef, premiered this week. One of the most anticipated shows of this year, it has grabbed the limelight, not just for celebrities trying their hand at unique dishes but also for the hefty paychecks they receive. Let’s take a look at who is the highest-paid contestant on the show and how much each of them earns per week.

Celebrity MasterChef features well-known personalities from the television industry, competing to impress judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. Among the contestants, Tejasswi Prakash emerges as the highest-paid participant, earning a whopping Rs 4 lakh per week. This show also marks her return to television screens as she was on a break after her last serial, Naagin 6.

Following her is Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna, who takes home Rs 2.5 lakh weekly. Dipika Kakar, who also made a comeback after embracing motherhood, reportedly earns between Rs 2-3 lakh per week, while social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, receives Rs 2 lakh per week.

Other contestants include Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli and Archana Gautam, both earning Rs 1.5 lakh weekly. Usha Nadkarni and Rajiv Adatia are on the lower end of the pay scale, making Rs 1 lakh per week.

The show features an exciting lineup, including Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant, though their earnings have not been disclosed. With the intense competition of culinary battles and banter between celebrities, Celebrity MasterChef continues to keep viewers engaged.

Celebrity MasterChef premiered this week and it is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.

