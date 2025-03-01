Celebrity MasterChef judge Vikas Khanna remembers his late sister with emotional note on her third death anniversary

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna is currently judging the hit cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. On February 28, Khanna shared an emotional post on his Instagram, remembering his late sister Radha. Vikas shared a few photos in memory of his sister and expressed his grief of losing her three years ago in 2022. While he expressed his sorrow, he even thanked Farah Khan for making him smile through this difficult day.

Taking to his Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared a few photos and clips of his sister and wrote, "Feb 28, 2022, was the saddest day of my life. Today, 3 years ago, I lost my best friend—my soul mate. Though I feel I’ve made progress in the healing process... but grief has no structure or end. Today I kept myself strong & focused on staying strong. I know Radha lives in my heart & in Bungalow. And every single day I celebrate her large life, if not long."

Further, Vikas thanked Farah Khan for making him laugh on this sad day and wrote, "Thank you, @farahkhankunder, for making me laugh so much today." The caption further read, "#ABrokenBrother #BattlesOfLife."

See Vikas Khanna's post here -

After this post was shared by Khanna, Ranveer Brar and many others expressed their sorrow in the comment section. Kiku Sharda commented, "Sending you love and strength," and so on the comments continued.

Recently, in one of the episodes of Celebrity MasterChef, Vikas Khanna expressed feeling lonely during festivals after his sister's passing. He had shared how Diwali was extremely special to him, and after his sister passed away, he was alone in New York for Diwali. Khanna revealed how all festivals have lost their magic ever since his sister passed away.

Unfortunately, Vikas's sister Radhika passed away on February 28, 2022, due to multiple organ failures after battling Lupus for years.

Workwise, Vikas Khanna is currently seen judging Celebrity MasterChef along with Ranveer Brar and Farah Khan.