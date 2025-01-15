Celebrity MasterChef: Judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar grill Tejasswi Prakash, ‘Confidence tha aapke paas?’
The latest promo of Celebrity MasterChef shows judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar grilling actress Tejasswi Prakash. Check it out below.
Celebrity MasterChef is currently one of the most anticipated television shows. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see their favorite celebrities experiment with their culinary skills in front of renowned chefs, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna. Amid the excitement, Sony TV uploaded a clip featuring Tejasswi Prakash.
In the Celebrity MasterChef clip, Tejasswi Prakash is seen being grilled by the judges. Vikas Khanna questions her confidence and asks, “Why would you attempt? Confidence tha aapke paas? Ye jo sauce banayi hain aapne (Did you have confidence? This sauce you made) (nods his head sideways). Innovation ki baat karu toh jab aap baat kar rahe the, toh mujhe confusion laga (When you were talking about innovation, it confused me).”
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef clip below:
Judge Ranveer Brar also adds, “Sabse important cheez kya hoti hain, try small, fail small. (The most important thing is to try small, fail small).” The Naagin fame listens to them silently.
The promo was uploaded with the caption, “Try small, fail small hits hard! Kya ek innovative dish ban sakti hai failure ki wajah? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, jaldi aa raha hai, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
The promo didn’t dishearten the actress’ fans. They are rooting for her and showing their support in the comment section. One user commented, “Learning is a process... We’re proud of u #tejasswiprakash.” Another wrote, “Best of luck on your cooking adventure—may you cope with all the challenges life throws at you and come out smiling on the other side.”
Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, Celebrity MasterChef will premiere on Sony TV soon. The premiere date and time are yet to be announced. Besides Tejasswi Prakash, it features popular celebrities, including Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Dipika Kakar, Abhijeet Sawant, Usha Nadkarni, and Gaurav Khanna, among others.
