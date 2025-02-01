Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli breaks down, others crumble under pressure by Vikas Khanna’s challenge

Celebrity MasterChef, one of the most anticipated television shows has premiered this week. Popular television celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, and many others are showing their culinary skills on the show. One of the latest promos shows the contestants trying to recreate Chef Vikas Khanna’s dish.

The Celebrity MasterChef promo begins by showing the dish– a beautiful white sphere with a ring around it, representing the universe. The celebrities, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, and others try to take a closer look. Judge Vikas Khanna says the dish is called ‘Brahmand.’ Ranveer Brar explains, “Aapka aaj ka challenge hain chef Vikas Khanna ka dish ko hubahu ayese hi banana hain.”



The celebrity contestants gasp and embark on the challenge. In the process, Rajiv Adatia breaks the glass with which they were supposed to create the spherical shape. Nikki Tamboli breaks down while Dipika Kakar and Tejasswi Prakash continue to give their best.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Kya kar payenge humare celebrities, Vikas sir ki dish ko replicate? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

Celebrity MasterChef premiered this week and it is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.

It features an exciting lineup– Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna.

For the unversed, this cooking reality show marks Dipika Kakar’s comeback to the entertainment space after embracing motherhood. On the other hand, Tejasswi is also seen on television screens after Naagin 6. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

