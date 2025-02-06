Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli confident to be safe from black apron, blames THIS contestant for failed dishes

The new reality show, Celebrity MasterChef, brings together some of your favorite celebrities showing off their culinary skills. The show, which premiered only last week, has garnered immense attention for not just celebrity cooking skills but also kitchen drama and chaos. Contestant Nikki Tamboli, who consistently failed to impress the judges, points fingers at Gaurav Khanna.

Nikki Tamboli expresses confidence about the upcoming Black Apron challenge in Celebrity MasterChef, stating that, given her unwavering dedication from the start, she feels she will be safe. However, she also mentions that ever since she teamed up with Gaurav Khanna, her dishes have consistently turned out poorly, and she strongly believes that Gaurav is to blame for this.

The Celebrity Masterchef contestant says, "I pour my heart and soul into every dish I create, and I’m truly proud of how I’m improving each day. However, it’s disheartening when I don’t receive the recognition or appreciation I feel I deserve. I genuinely believe my food stands out among the rest."

Will Nikki face failure, or will she manage to pass the challenge by preparing a dish that meets her standards and expectations? It remains to be seen whether she can overcome the obstacles and deliver a dish that she believes is up to the mark. The actress, whenever paired up with the Anupamaa actor, ended up getting into fights.

Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered last week, features Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.

It is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.

