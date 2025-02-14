Celebrity MasterChef POLL: Do you think wild card contestant Ayesha Jhulka will be tough competitor for others? VOTE

Celebrity MasterChef, the popular cooking reality show, has hooked audiences to it ever since it premiered. It's the first show where prominent actors and celebrities in the industry are roped in to showcase their culinary skills. Not acting or entertaining but by only cooking these celebrities can win the title of the show. As the Celebrity MasterChef competition intensifies, the makers recently surprised the contestants and viewers by introducing Ayesha Jhulka, a wild card contestant.

Ayesha Jhulka, who started her acting career in 1983, has been in the entertainment business for years now and has a massive fan following. She has been unstoppable since then as she has worked in numerous films alongside many Bollywood actors. Now, the actress has stepped into the Television industry to be a part of the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef.

In one of the latest episodes of Celebrity MasterChef, the three judges of the show - Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, announced the wild card entry of actress Ayesha Jhulka. Praising her, Farah revealed that Ayesha is an excellent cook and has joined the Celebrity MasterChef as a contestant. Ayesha shared that her husband has promised her to open her restaurant if she wins the title of Celebrity MasterChef.

While celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant and Kabita Singh were already a contestant on the show, now Ayesha Jhulka has joined them. However, as informed by the Farah that Ayesha is an amazing cook, do you think she can be a tough competition to the 10 contestants?

Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27. So far, Chandan Prabhakar has been evicted from the show. The episodes of the show air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV. It can be watched anytime on Sony LIV.