Celebrity MasterChef POLL: Do you want evicted contestant Abhijeet Sawant to return as a wild card? VOTE

Celebrity MasterChef witnessed a challenging week after many of its strong contenders got the black apron and landed in the danger zone. Following this, contestant Abhijeet Sawant was eliminated at the end of the week. This came as a shock to many viewers and to know their thoughts, we are conducting a poll on the singer’s elimination from the show.

Besides singer Abhijeet Sawant, contestants Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, and Kabita Singh got the black aprons. While others managed to make it through, the Indian Idol 1 winner couldn’t survive. After Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet is the second contestant to get evicted from the show.

If you think Abhijeet Sawant’s elimination was unfair and want him to return as a wild card, choose yes below. Participate in the poll to share your thoughts.

Do you want evicted contestant Abhijeet Sawant to return as a wild card? Yes No

As Abhijeet Sawant’s name was announced for elimination by Farah Khan, the two shared a hug. Other contestants bid him goodbye and the filmmaker requested Sawant to sing a song as he left. Abhijeet sang the famous Bollywood track Sandese Aate Hai as he folded his apron neatly on the table and took his exit.

On the other hand, this week contestants also welcomed a new wild card contestant on Celebrity Masterchef—actress Ayesha Jhulka. With Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar’s exit, the other contestants left in the show are Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, and Ayesha. Other wild card contestants are expected to join the show soon.

Before Celebrity Masterchef, Abhijeet Sawant was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, where he was amongst the finalists.

Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, airs on Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 8 pm.