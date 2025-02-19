Celebrity MasterChef POLL RESULT: Do netizens want evicted contestant Abhijeet Sawant to return as a wild card?

Singer Abhijeet Sawant was eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef last week. A section of viewers were disappointed to see him leave the show so early. After his eviction, we conducted a poll to ask the netizens if they wanted to see him return as a wild card on the show. Read on to know what the readers think.

83% of readers voted yes, indicating that they want to see the Indian Idol 1 winner return to Celebrity MasterChef as a wild card. Only 18% voted for no. It seems the majority of his fans want to see him back on the show. It’s up to the makers if they will bring him back. Before Abhijeet Sawant, Chandan Prabhakar got eliminated in the previous week.

Check out the poll result below:

On the other hand, this week contestants also welcomed a new wild card contestant on Celebrity Masterchef— Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka. With Abhijeet Sawant and Chandan Prabhakar’s exit, the other contestants left in the celebrity cooking show are Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Gaurav Khanna, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Kabita Singh, and Ayesha. Other wild card contestants are expected to join the show soon.

Before Celebrity MasterChef, Abhijeet Sawant was seen on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5, where he was amongst the finalists. In 2005, Sawant became an overnight sensation as he won the inaugural season of the reality show Indian Idol. Besides his singing career, he made his acting debut with the film Lottery. He made a small appearance in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan and played himself in cameos in CID and Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai.

Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan, airs on Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 8 pm.