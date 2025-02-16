Celebrity MasterChef POLL Result: Will Ayesha Jhulka be tough competition for other participants? Netizens answer

Celebrity MasterChef, known to be a spin-off of the hit cooking reality show, MasterChef, has been getting immense love from the audience. Several prominent faces of the industry have been roped into this cooking show to showcase their culinary arts. From exploring new cuisines to learning basic cooking techniques, the show has been a masterclass for celebrities. Recently, famous Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka stepped in as a wild card contestant.

After Ayesha Jhulka's sudden wild card entry, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for its readers. Through our poll, we asked our readers to state their opinion about Ayesha's entry in Celebrity MasterChef. When asked whether the veteran actress would be a tough competition for other participants, the netizens agreed to it. 79% of the audience thinks Ayesha can give a tough fight to others by using her culinary skills.

Take a look at the POLL result here-

When Ayesha Jhulka entered the show recently, Farah Khan introduced her as one of the 'excellent' cooks. The filmmaker praised the actress for her culinary skills, dropping the jaws of the contestants.

In the latest episode, Valentine's Day was celebrated on the show. While Tejasswi Prakash sweetly gave a rose to chef Vikas Khanna, Dipika Kakar and Nikki Tamboli were surprised as their partners, Shoaib Ibrahim and Arbaz Patel, appeared on the show.

Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27 and has been receiving love from the audience since then. So far, Chandan Prabhakar has been evicted from the show. The episodes of the show air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV. It can be watched anytime on Sony LIV.

Advertisement

Popular celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant and Kabita Singh are seen as contestants on the show. Judged by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, the show has been grabbing eyeballs as the competition intensifies.