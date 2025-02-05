Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Archana Gautam breaks down and says ‘Mujhe khairat mein…’; here’s what happened
A new promo of Celebrity MasterChef shows contestant Archana Gautam breaking down ahead of a challenge. Watch it below.
Celebrity MasterChef has recently grabbed attention for the drama among the celebrity contestants. Featuring the most popular faces from the television world, viewers enjoy seeing them show off their culinary skills. A recent promo shows Archana Gautam breaking down before a challenge. Read on to know what happened.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo shows the contestants arriving at a hotel. Judge Ranveer Brar announces, “Aaj hoga Celebrity MasterChef ka pehla team service challenge.” Faisal Shaikh and Dipika Kakar talk about the challenges of working in a team.
Farah Khan asks the contestants to choose their team members. Kabita Singh selects Faisal Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash picks Nikki Tamboli, and in the end, only Archana Gautam is left. The filmmaker and judge of Celebrity MasterChef questions, “Archana, tujhe koi nahi choose kiya?”
Watch the Celebrity MasterChef promo below:
The Bigg Boss 16 fame says that nobody chose her although she cooks good food. The contestants discuss among themselves, while Gautam breaks down and says, “Mein pehle hi bol deti hu, mujhe khairat mein nahi chahiye.” Farah Khan asks if anybody wants to swap one partner. But Archana says, “Mein nahi ayungi.” However, the filmmaker schools her, “Mein nahi ayungi matlab?” The promo ends with Archana breaking down.
The Celebrity MasterChef promo is uploaded with the caption, “Akhir kyu nahi kara kisi ne Archana ko pick? Kya yeh team challenge poora ho payega? Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Aaj raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”
Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered last week features Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Kabita Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Gaurav Khanna. The show airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony TV.
It is judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan, and Vikas Khanna. While Brar and Khanna are seasoned judges on MasterChef, this marks Farah Khan’s debut in the culinary competition space.
