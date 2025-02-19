Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: 'Archana Gautam iss show ki...' screams Nikki Tamboli angrily; here's WHY

Celebrity MasterChef has hooked the attention of the audience. Contestants have been receiving back to back challenges where they have to put their culinary skills to use and showcase their sharp minds. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media page. In this promo, Judge Ranveer Brar announces the blind wall challenge. As per the demand of this challenge, the contestants are paired in two and they have to cook the same dishes.

As per the rule, the contestants have to make the same dish by following the same steps and it should taste the same. As the contestants begin the preparation for the dish, chaos erupts. While Dipika Kakar is paired with Usha Nadkarni, Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh are paired together and similarly, other team members are paired together.

Judge Ranveer Brar declares that the presentation of the dish also has to be the same as their partners. Archana Gautam asks her partner Nikki Tamboli what is she including in her dish. When Archana asks Nikki whether she added "jeera (cumin seeds)" in her dish, Nikki replies that she has added. Archana angrily questions, "Kab daala? (When did you add?)."

Watch Celebrity MasterChef promo here-

Archana Gautam expressed how she felt angry when Nikki was not coordinating. Nikki then angrily states, "Archana Gautam iss show ki disadvantage hai basically." On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia gets disappointed as he receives no response from partner Faisal, who is on the other side of the wall. Usha Nadkarni gets annoyed as she is unable to hear the instructions. Ranveer questions Tejasswi Prakash for not coordinating with her partner while cooking.

Advertisement

The caption of this promo read, "Aaj taal se taal nahi milegi toh seeti bajegi Dekhiye Celebrity MasterChef, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par."

Celebrity MasterChef, judged by Ranveer Brar, Farah Khan and Vikas Khanna, airs on Sony TV at 8 PM. So far, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant have been evicted from the cooking reality show.